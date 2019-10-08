13 Disney Halloween Items We're Obsessed With

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 8, 2019 3:30 AM

October is here and that means: time to put up Halloween decorations! If you're looking to switch up your usual scary decor, Disney has released all new spooktacular Halloween merchandise just in time for the celebrations. There is no other gang that celebrates Halloween quite like Mickey and Jack Skellington, and with over 60 frightful items, you can create your own Haunted Mansion at home.

If you're looking to wow the trick-or-treaters this year, what about this Oogie Boogie candy dish? Want to really impress your costume party? Place this Mickey and Minnie countdown calendar in your entryway and let the compliments commence. Featuring tons of household Disney characters, you can add a little magic to your everyday routine. From coffee mugs to quilted purses, the whole Disney gang is here! 

Check out 13 of our favorites below.

The Hatbox Ghost Host A Ghost Spirit Jar

Bring the Haunted Mansion spirits home with this collectible apothecary jar full of happy haunts. 

Disney Halloween
$60 shopDisney
The Haunted Mansion Gravedigger Mug and Spoon Set

If you're ''not a mourning person,'' then this mug is for you. Add some sugar and cream and get your day started!

Disney Halloween
$20 shopDisney
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Countdown Calendar

Count down the days to Halloween with this sparkly sculpted decoration featuring Vampire Mickey, Witch Minnie and Figaro.

Disney Halloween
$40 shopDisney
Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Backpack

Keep up all your spooky essentials safe with this Haunted Mansion backpack! 

Disney Halloween
$30 shopDisney
Poisoned Apple Votive Candle Holder

Channel your inner wicked queen with this festive poisoned apple votive candle holder. 

Disney Halloween
$20 shopDisney
The Haunted Mansion 50th Anniversary Tote by Dooney & Bourke

You'll be the ghoul about town in this stylish anniversary tote. It features plenty of pockets, long carry handles, and a leather dangle for a creepy chic look.

Disney Halloween
$248 shopDisney
Oogie Boogie Roulette Candy Dish

This roulette wheel candy dish will be the scream of your Halloween party!

Disney Halloween
$35 shopDisney
The Haunted Mansion Clock

Invite the spooky aura to your home with this frightfully cool clock!

Disney Halloween
$80 shopDisney
Zero Light-Up Bookend Set by Disney Showcase Collection

Scare up your bookcase factor with these Zero light-up bookends. Perfect for reading scary stories in the dark!

Disney Halloween
$75 shopDisney
The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Surplice Dress for Women

If looks could kill, you'll be deadly in this wallpaper printed dress with flocked ombre skirt.

Disney Halloween
$128 shopDisney
The Haunted Mansion Tightrope Walker Case

You'll walk a fine line between form and function with this Haunted Mansion Tightrope Walker smartphone case.

Disney Halloween
$30 shopDisney
Jack Skellington Cheese Board and Tools Set

Cut together a haunting cheese board for the big frightful night with this Jack Skellington set. 

Disney Halloween
$45 shopDisney
The Haunted Mansion Charm Set by Pandora Jewelry

Summon the uplifting spirits of style with this silver charm set celebrating The Haunted Mansion's 50th anniversary at Disneyland.

Disney Halloween
$130 shopDisney

Check out these last-minute costumes and find out the best places to buy Halloween candy in bulk on Today.

