Stranger Things Group Costume: How to Pull It Off

October is here and we've got one thing on our minds: Halloween costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a group costume that is both unique and fun to build.

Need an idea? Why not flip your Halloween upside down as the Stranger Things kids? Grab your bestie in the group and call dibs on the Scoops Ahoy squad and twin in the iconic striped sailor suits. Or maybe being a mall rat queen is more your stride as Eleven in her geometric romper. Whether you want to show off your chest hair as Hopper or put your smarts to work as Erica, there's something for the whole gang! Want to make it uncanny? Add a demogorgon mask to the mix and take it to new and stranger heights!

We've handpicked eight items that will help you nerd out for the frightful night.