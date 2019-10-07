Cody Simpson's Latest Poem Cheekily Hints He's ''Making Love'' With Miley Cyrus

Is Cody Simpson's love language "words of affirmation?" It just might be!

The 22-year-old singer is showing off his romantic and sweet side, after sharing his newest poem on social media. Taking to his separate Instagram account, Prince Neptune Poet, where he posts all of his poetry, Simpson is making everyone swoon with his latest addition. If anything, many believe his latest piece of work is about the one and only, Miley Cyrus, whom he has been getting really close with in the last week.

"the moon's souvenir / the boulevardier / a ballerina on the promenade," the poem begins. "we open our curtains / to the domesticated world / for a natural hour / spinning elvis records / and making love / in the soft jewelled morning."

Naturally, Cody's followers couldn't help but leave some cheeky comments about his blossoming romance with the "Slide Away" singer. "i see youve been getting some inspiration from miley," one fan shared. "Miley inspires so much," another wrote.