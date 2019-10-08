Top Ten Jackets and Coats to be Cozy & Cute this Fall

It's officially October and Fall is in the air. It is finally socially acceptable to light that pumpkin candle. Hold onto your Pumpkin Spice Lattes, we have the top ten Fall jackets and coats that need to be in your closet. 

Fall is arguably the best season for fashion (and best season in general). It's cool enough to warm up your outfit with a perfect jacket or coat without being too cold to even step foot outside. More than just pumpkin everything, Fall is the perfect excuse to amp up for closet and buy a new jacket and coat to keep you warm and fashion-forward all season long. 

Puffer jackets used to be the jacket your mom forced you to wear and zip-up until you felt like a marshmallow. Now, puffer jackets are cool and casual, coming in all the season's latest patterns and color trends. Whether you love all black, a pop of color, or a velvet texture, PrettyLittleThing has a variety of puffers to fit your style. 


Fall 2019 is also WILD for animal print! A cozy fur leopard jacket is the perfect staple for when you want to stand out in the crowd. And speaking of cozy and furry, teddy bear coats are back again this season. Who knew you could be on-trend while feeling like you're wrapped in a blanket? We are most definitely here for this trend. 


If you want to be a little chicer than a teddy, a longline coat may be your perfect fit. A coat that hits below your hips just automatically makes someone look like she has it together. PrettyLittleThing has longline coats for all your moods: black to electric pink.

Keep scrolling below to find all our picks this season to keep you cute and cozy.

Taupe Belted Faux Fur Coat

Taupe Belted Faux Fur Coat

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING TAUPE BELTED FAUX FUR COAT, £55

Black Longline Double Breast Coat

Black Longline Double Breast Coat

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK LONGLINE DOUBLE BREAST COAT, £50

Pink Longline Coat

Pink Longline Coat

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PINK LONGLINE COAT, £60

Tan Oversized Aviator Jacket

Tan Oversized Aviator Jacket

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING TAN PU OVERSIZED AVIATOR JACKET£70

Stone Teddy Faux Fur Coat

Stone Teddy Faux Fur Coat

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING STONE TEDDY FAUX FUR COAT, £65

Black Teddy Faux Fur Cropped Jacket

Black Teddy Faux Fur Cropped Jacket

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK TEDDY FAUX FUR CROPPED JACKET, £50

Khaki Leopard Faux Fur Trucker

Khaki Leopard Faux Fur Trucker

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING KHAKI LEOPARD FAUX FUR TRUCKER, £45

Grey Velvet Cropped Puffer Coat

Grey Velvet Cropped Puffer Coat

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GREY VELVET CROPPED PUFFER COAT, £55

Baby Blue Cropped Puffer

Baby Blue Cropped Puffer Jacket

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BABY BLUE CROPPED PUFFER JACKET, £40 

Black Shine Jacket

Black High Shine Oversized Puffer

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK HIGH SHINE OVERSIZED PUFFER, £65

No matter what your favorite shape, pattern or style is you are sure to find a new jacket and coat you like at PrettyLittleThing.

