Queer Eye Heads to Japan in Emotional New Trailer

We're not in Kansas City anymore.

Queer Eye is heading to Tokyo, Japan for a special four-episode season, and Netflix just released a brand new trailer for the adventure, filled with all the tears and emotional moments we've come to expect from the Fab Five wherever they may go.

While Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowksi, and Tan France will still be working their magic on a new group of heroes, they'll also be learning about Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming, and culture as they go. They'll be guided through the country by model and actress Kiko Mizuhara, and will be joined by comedian and special guest Naomi Watanabe.