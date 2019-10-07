Inside Dakota Johnson's Star-Studded 30th Birthday Party

Dakota Johnson's birthday bash was jam-packed with A-list stars.

Over the weekend, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum celebrated her 30th birthday with a star-studded celebration in Malibu. Johnson's beau, Chris Martin, was by her side at the party, as was Martin's ex, Gwyneth Paltrow. Other celeb attendees included Miley Cyrus, Kate Hudson, Johnson's mom, Melanie Griffith, Robert Downey Jr. and Sean Penn.

"Dakota arrived with Chris Martin and his son Moses," a source tells E! News. "She seemed very close with Moses and was laughing and holding on to him."

"The party was held at a vacant parking lot in Malibu. It was a huge party with white balloon arches going across the sky," the insider shares. "They had a big stage for performers and an Airstream set up with a bar. They had the Van Leeuwen ice cream truck as well. The decor was very boho with feathered pampas grass arrangements surrounding the stage."