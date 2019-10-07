Go Inside Bebe Rexha's $2 Million Hollywood Hills Home

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 10:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bebe Rexha, House, Home

Redfin/MLS; Getty Images

Welcome to Bebe Rexha's home!

The 30-year-old star has a picturesque pad in Hollywood Hills, Calif. 

The "Meant to Be" star purchased the home in 2018. While the house came with a $2,072,000 price tag, its high-end features suggest it was worth every penny.

The listing described the residence as a "designer-done" villa with a "French and Italian Riviera vibe." The outdoor oasis alone is enough to make guests feel like they're on the ultimate getaway. From the luxurious pool to the sweeping hillside views, this backyard has it all. The walled and gated courtyard also help protect the artist's privacy.

Once inside, visitors can enjoy spending time in the living room, which features an oversized fireplace and a gorgeous ceiling beams. The master bedroom also serves as a true retreat. It features a comfy reading nook, two walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom. With its steam shower, soaker tub and heated floors, the room has everything the singer needs to relax and unwind after a long day.

The home also has a cozy white kitchen and a full guest suite.

Watch

Bebe Rexha Hopes Meant to Be Will Open Doors

Want to see more of the home? Check out the gallery below.

Bebe Rexha, Home

Redfin/MLS

Home Sweet Home

The Hollywood Hills house has all of the bells and whistles.

Bebe Rexha, Home

Redfin/MLS

The Living Room

From the beams to the fireplace, this room offers plenty of luxurious touches.

Bebe Rexha, Home

Redfin/MLS

The Living Room

Just look at that fun and fabulous staircase.

Article continues below

Bebe Rexha, Home

Redfin/MLS

The Dining Room

The celebrity has plenty of room to entertain all of her family and friends—or "Me, Myself and I."

Bebe Rexha, Home

Redfin/MLS

The Kitchen

A cute and clean place to whip up some delicious meals.

Bebe Rexha, Home

Redfin/MLS

The Perfect Nook

Who wouldn't want to curl up with a good book here?

Article continues below

Bebe Rexha, Home

Redfin/MLS

The Bathroom

This pretty and pink room is a great spot to get ready for the day.

Bebe Rexha, Home

Redfin/MLS

The Guest Bedroom

Just look at all of that natural light!

Bebe Rexha, Home

Redfin/MLS

The Master Bedroom

Now, this is what we call a sweet suite.

Article continues below

Bebe Rexha, Home

Redfin/MLS

The Guest Bedroom

Guests may never want to leave after seeing that this space also has its own kitchen and fireplace.

Bebe Rexha, Home

Redfin/MLS

The Bathroom

A spa-like space to relax and unwind.

Bebe Rexha, Home

Redfin/MLS

The Outdoor Oasis

From the pool to the views, this place has it all.

Article continues below

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Bebe Rexha , Celebrities , Home , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.