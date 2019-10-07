EXCLUSIVE!

Hannah Brown Unleashes Her Rage on Ex-Boyfriends to Prepare for Dancing With the Stars Performance

Mon., Oct. 7, 2019

If Alan Bersten does his job, Hannah Beast is about to come out on Dancing With the Stars.

E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at how The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and her professional dance partner Alan prepared for the passionate paso doble. Hint: It involves lots of rage, including some directed at Hannah's ex-boyfriends!

In the clip above, Hannah opens up about how hurt she was by Carrie Anna Inaba's critique about her cheerleader-esque performance.

"There was some truth to it. In the pageant world, I was taught to put on this plastic smile. Even when times are tough, I learn to hide behind the smile," Hannah says in the exclusive preview above.

To get ready for the passion required in the paso doble, Alan forbids Hannah from smiling. Easier said than done. "My natural reaction is to smile through things," Hannah says.

The fierceness Alana needs isn't quite there. "If Hannah can't release these emotions of anger and rage, this dance won't get there," he says.

That's when Hannah enters the rage room to let her aggression, letting it all out about Carrie Anna's criticism and…her ex-boyfriends!

"These are all my ex-boyfriends!" Hannah says as she smashes glass bottles with a bat.

Hm, which boyfriends could she be talking about? Jed Wyatt? Viewers will recall Jed made headlines when he won The Bachelorette, but things quickly soured when his ex-girlfriend make headlines discussing their relationship and his intensions for going on the ABC reality show.

"In this dance, Hannah Beast is going to come out," she promises.

Hannah and Alan previously topped the leader board, receiving a 20 out of 30 in their first week and a 24 our o30 in their second outing. For Movie Night, the two danced the rumba to Wilson Phillips' "Hold On" and stumbled in scores when they received a 21 out of 30.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

