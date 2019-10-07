Kylie Jenner Shares Cryptic Quote About Happiness After Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner is focusing on her happiness.

It's been just a number of days since the beauty mogul confirmed her split from her rapper beau, Travis Scott. It was revealed last week that the celebs, who share daughter Stormi Webster, are taking some time apart after two years together.

Amid speculation about their breakup, Kylie, 22, decided to speak out about her relationship with Travis, 28, on Twitter.

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️" Kylie tweeted Thursday morning. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

The following day, Travis took to social media to address cheating speculation, writing, "[it's] really affecting when u see false things said about you [sic]. Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music and family at this moment is what's real."

Over the weekend, Kylie was spotted with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, at Hyde nightclub in West Hollywood.