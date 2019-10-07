Prodigal Son Is the First 2019 New Fall TV Show to Get a Full Season

The first full season pickup of the fall season is here and it's some deadly good news for fans of a new Fox series. Fox has ordered nine additional episodes of Prodigal Son, the new series from mega producer Greg Berlanti.

"Prodigal Son delivers a fantastic crime procedural with a complicated and compelling father-son relationship at its core, thanks to the stellar performances from Tom Payne and Michael Sheen," Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. "The series has razor-sharp writing, cinematic visuals and is an inventive twist on the genre. We want to thank our executive producers, Greg, Sarah, Chris and Sam, Peter Roth and our partners at Warner Bros., and the entire cast and crew. We can't wait to see how this twisted journey continues to unfold."