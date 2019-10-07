Cold Feet, Controlling Men and Protective Sisters on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Is Avery being used by Omar? That's her question on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, especially after he didn't show the appropriate amount of emotion—according to Avery.

After successfully tying the knot in Lebanon and saying goodbye to Avery's mom, the new couple started to get to know each other. Will he cry when she goes back to the United States? Nope.

"I need to be emotionally stable," Omar said in a confessional.

At dinner, they continued to fight over his lack of emotions. "I don't want to be used," she told him, noting she thinks there's a 1 percent chance he is just using her for a visa. Speaking of visa, she told him it would take about a year to get.