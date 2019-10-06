Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Are Married: All the Details on Their Nashville Wedding

One of country music's cutest couples is officially married!

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray exchanged vows Sunday evening in a romantic ceremony right outside of Nashville, People confirms.

Family, close friends and even a few country music stars watched the Grand Ole Opry's Bill Cody perform the ceremony. And now, it's officially time to party!

"Michael and I were together last night and we were like, 'This is really crazy because it snuck up on us so fast.' We have been engaged for nine months and we are like, 'Oh my gosh, it's here,'" Carly previously shared with Taste of Country when discussing her special day. "Our wedding is very much going to be for immediate friends and family only. It's going to be awesome."

In the days leading up to the ceremony, the couple celebrated by attending a Trisha Yearwood concert.