Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Prince William and Kate Middleton for Powerful Mental Health PSA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are joining forces with Prince William and Kate Middleton for a good cause. While the royal family members have been working separately, when it comes to their own charitable endeavors, they're coming together once again for a very special reason.
The Cambridges' and Sussexes' are using their voices (quite literally) to share a powerful and inspiring message about mental health. According to Harper's Bazaar, the family is taking part in Britain's National Health Service initiative and helping out with a new online program, Every Mind Matters.
"Everyone knows that feeling when life gets on top of us," the Duke of Cambridge said at the beginning of a newly released video clip.
"We feel stressed, low, anxious or have trouble sleeping," Prince Harry added after his older brother. "We think there is nothing to be done, nothing we can do about it."
"But now there's a new way to help turn things around," the Duchess of Sussex explained. "Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health."
Last but not least, Kate added, "It will get you started with a free online plan designed to help you deal with stress, boost your mood, improve your sleep and feel more in control."
While you never see the royal family's faces in the short video clip that was released, their words are certainly heard loud and clear.
Notable celebs that star in the mental health PSA, include Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close and former cricket player, Freddie Flintoff.
According to the magazine, people in Britain will be able see a longer, almost three-minute video clip on Monday evening, which will air on all major networks.
To learn more about the program, visit their website, here.