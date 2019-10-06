Ashley Benson Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting a Gothic Hair Color

Ashley Benson is giving us major goth vibes with her new hair transformation.
Just a couple weeks ago, the Pretty Little Liars actress was a dirty blonde. Today, she's a new woman.
Last night, Benson shared a selfie showing off her new look, captioning the photo and tagging her friend Remington Franklin, "Me and my best @remi.franklin." Of course, everyone in the comments is hyping her up over this new dark hair color.
Lately, we've noticed the 29-year-old Spring Breakers actress playing things up in the beauty department. In case you missed it, she recently got a tattoo in honor of her partner Cara Delevingne.
Earlier this summer, Benson revealed her a tattoo dedicated to the British model and actress in a photo she posted to social media. In her picture, announcing the launch of her new Privé Revaux X Benzo collection, Benson can be seen with a "CD" tattoo alongside her left breast.
The tattoo unveiling also came after fans began speculating that the two were engaged.
Benson and Delevingne have been dating for just over a year.
The two officially confirmed their romance in June while celebrating Pride Month.
27-year-old Delevingne later revealed to E! News the special reason why she and Benson decided to go public with their relationship, It's Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know. It's been just a bit over our year anniversary, so, why not?"
We're loving this new hair transformation—perfect for spooky szn!
