Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Couple Goals As They Celebrate Their 23rd Anniversary

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM
by Pamela Avila | Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 3:38 PM
Oh, it's a beautiful thing what Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have.
Hill and McGraw are celebrating 23 years of marriage today.
The beautiful couple took to Instagram to each respectively wish each other a happy anniversary.
"Happy anniversary baby!! 23 years and I can't wait for the next 50!!! I love u," McGraw wrote on his Instagram post. Meanwhile, Hill wrote in hers, "To my one and only, Happy Anniversary, my love. I love you," followed by 23 heart emoijs—each representing every year that they've been married.
The beloved country couple tied the knot back in 1996 and welcomed three daughters shortly thereafter—Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.
From releasing music together to taking the stage at various award shows and giving us all the feels every time they make a public appearance, the two singers have proved time and time again that they're a match made in heaven.
Last year, country music's ultimate power couple opened up to People about their relationship and their secrets behind a healthy marriage.
"It's such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together, really feels like all of the moments are special," McGraw told People.
Hill also expressed that the key to keeping the spark alive is not shying away from some alone time when needed.
"We both have our daily routines and we have our own dressing rooms. We each have our own space to retreat to so we do get time to ourselves," Hill told People. "As we get older, it's less about the big gestures and more about just spending time together at home."
In an interview with E! News, McGraw also shared how happy he is with the life he and his wife have built.
"You know, we just think about how much we love our family, how much we love our life together, growing old together," he said. "We feel pretty happy in the life that we built together and the community we live in and the way we live our life."
