Amy Schumer Says She Was ''Worried'' About Returning to Work After Welcoming Her Son

Amy Schumer is putting her jokes aside when it comes to motherhood.

The 38-year-old comedian and actress opened up about the many emotions she felt when it was time for her to get back to work after welcoming her son.

"5 months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts," she began her refreshingly honest post on Instagram. "Im feeling strong and good and like I'm still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I'm excited to reach. It's felt good to be back at work."

She continued, "I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old. A couple days I've cried from missing him. But it's mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more."

However, the I Feel Pretty star admitted that, despite her feelings, she knows how privileged she is compared to other parents.