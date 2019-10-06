Gigi Hadid Makes First Appearance Since Tyler Cameron Split at SNL After-Party

Gigi Hadid was all smiles in what marked her first public appearance since news of her breakup with The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron was made public.

The 24-year-old attended the SNL cast's after-party at Zuma in New York City on Saturday night, hours after her friend Taylor Swift took the stage as the featured performer. Hadid was joined by fellow Victoria's Secret model and fellow Swift squad member Martha Hunt.

Hadid wore a multicolored turtleneck and black jeans, and her hair in a high ponytail. She carried a small red purse.

Swift brought with her to the party her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

E! News learned on Thursday that Hadid and Cameron broke up a few weeks ago after dating for two months.

"The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them," a source had said. "The split was amicable and they are still friendly."