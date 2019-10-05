Beyoncé Glitters in Gold After Making a Surprise Appearance at Tyler Perry's Gala

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 8:05 PM

Beyoncé is looking like a gilded goddess and proves that all that glitters is gold.

On Saturday night, The Lion King actress made a surprise appearance at Tyler Perry's star-studded affair in Atlanta, where Hollywood's biggest celebrities gathered around for the Tyler Perry Studio grand opening gala.

While there, the "Spirit" songstress was all smiles as she posed with guests at the event. Making her grand entrance even more memorable, queen Bey dazzled in an enchanting sequins gold gown that hugged her curves and featured long sleeves. She tied her effortlessly elegant ensemble together with a pastel-colored clutch and statement jewelry pieces, like diamond-encrusted drop earrings.

Giving her glimmering dress an extra bit of oomph and a pop of color, she donned a fiery red-orange lip. The rest of her makeup was minimal, as she had fresh-faced skin, bold brows and a slight smoky eye.

As for the 38-year-old star's hair, she kept things sleek and chic with an updo.

While it's unclear if her husband, Jay-Z, accompanied her to the event, her mom, Tina Knowles, was definitely there.

The 65-year-old businesswoman walked the red carpet with her husband, Richard Lawson. Of course, Tina looked fabulous as ever wearing a long black blazer dress that she paired with matching slacks. It was timeless but with a twist.

Other notable guests at Perry's gala included, Kelly RowlandAva DuVernay, Halle BerryViola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon, Taraji P. Henson and her fiancé Kelvin Hayden and many, many more A-listers.

Beyoncé's latest appearance comes a few days after her father, Matthew Knowles, revealed that he was battling breast cancer

"I told my wife and she says, 'You know I saw a dot of blood on the sheets,' so I immediately went to my doctor," Knowles, who wed to Gena Charmaine Avery, told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. "I got a mammogram and then it was very clear that I had breast cancer."

He later added, "It's genetics... It's also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk. Even my grandkids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should. They went and got the test."

