Lady Gaga Debuts Pink Hair as She Celebrates A Star Is Born Milestone

Sal/gio / BACKGRID
Happy birthday to the Star Is Born soundtrack!
But that's not the only thing Lady Gaga—and everyone else involved in the hit film—are celebrating today.
According to Interscope, the 33-year-old actress and singer was presented with a plaque honoring the album's sales milestones. As of today, the Star Is Born soundtrack has hit double-platinum status in the U.S. and more than 6 million copies have been sold globally.
To celebrate this huge milestone, Gaga debuted bubblegum pink hair on Instagram when she shared the news.
"A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum," she wrote in her Instagram caption.
The soundtrack—which features, "Shallow," the award-winning duet between Gaga and Bradley Cooper—has garnered much success since its release. Respectively, "Shallow" won two Grammy's, including one for best pop duo/duo performance, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe during the 2019 awards season.
Plus, remember that iconic performance by Gaga and Cooper at the Oscars? I mean, that legendary performance deserved its own award.