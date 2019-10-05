Big Brother Contestant Cassandra Waldon Dead at 56

Cassandra Waldon, the first houseguest to ever enter the U.S. Big Brother house, has died. She was 56.

The former reality star worked for the United Nations in Rome, Italy and had sustained a head injury in a car accident in the city two months ago and never regained consciousness, according to Deadline. She passed away on September 25.

Big Brother host Julie Chen took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to the late former reality star.

"Rest In Peace Cassandra," Chen wrote. "Your light will continue to shine in this world because of the way you lived your life: with class and grace. May your family and loved ones find solace and peace. Thank you for bringing your intelligence, warmth and wisdom to the Big Brother house Season 1. You are in my thoughts and in my prayers. May God Bless your soul."