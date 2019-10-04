Sia Reveals Neurological Disease in Message to Fellow Chronic Illness Warriors

Siawants those fighting chronic illness to know they're not alone.

The notoriously private singer, known for concealing her identity onstage with larger-than-life wigs, shared an update about her health on Friday.

Sia said via Twitter that she is currently "suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease [and] Ehlers-Danlos," a genetic syndrome that weakens the body's connective tissue.

"I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going. Life is f--king hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you're not alone," she wrote.

Sia's heartfelt message was immediately met with an outpouring of support from her fans and fellow chronic illness warriors alike.