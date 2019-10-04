Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Ryan Reynolds

It's a party of 5, y'all!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' household is about to get a lot bigger now that baby number three has arrived. That's right, according to multiple reports, the 31-year-old actress recently welcomed a beautiful baby. The two have yet to reveal the name or sex of the little one, but they are likely overjoyed by the arrival of their third child.

The new addition joins siblings James Reynolds, 4, and Inez Reynolds, 2.

Fans might recall the jaw-dropping moment when the A Simple Favor star announced her third pregnancy earlier this year. Back in May, the California native surprised fans with her growing baby bump at the New York City premiere of Pokémon Detective Pikachu. Even though she was at the screening to support her hubby's latest film, she most certainly stole the spotlight with the debut of her bump.