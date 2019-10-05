Our Undying Love for Angel: 20 Secrets Revealed About the Brooding Buffy Spin-Off

What to do when the love is eternal but doomed, and one half of TV's hottest couple will literally burst into flames if he steps into the sunlight?

You give that guy a spin-off.

Angel picked up where David Boreanaz's heartbreaking exit from Buffy the Vampire Slayer left off, the 270-year-old vampire walking off into the night after Buffy Summers' high school graduation turned into a hell of a time.

The titular brooding vamp, cursed with a soul that he'll lose if he experiences true happiness, emerges as a private investigator in Los Angeles for the supernaturally downtrodden. At first he's aided in his cause by fellow Buffy alums, aspiring actress Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) and Watcher turned rogue demon hunter Wesley Wyndam-Price (Alexis Denisof), as well as prophetic-half-demon Allen Doyle, played by Glenn Quinn.

And does solving cases and saving lives finally make Angel happy?