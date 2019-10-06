Weigh In on Batwoman, Starring Ruby Rose

A new hero has arrived.

Batwoman just debuted on The CW, bringing the city of Gotham fully into the Arrowverse. The pilot episode introduced us to Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), a woman who's been through a hell of a lot, living in a city that goes through a hell of a lot on a daily basis.

Gotham's been struggling for three years since Batman left, and with villains threatening the people she loves, it's Kate's turn to step up and protect the city herself, with some help from Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), Batman's trusty advisor (and son of Lucius Fox).

Kate's got a slightly terrifying dad, Jacob (Dougray Scott), a rich and formidable stepmother, Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis), a kind stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and an ex-girlfriend, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), who now works for Jacob's private security firm.