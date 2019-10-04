Hailey and Justin Bieber Strip Down to Their Underwear for Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are stripping down and heating up their first-ever campaign together!
The model and the "Boyfriend" singer, who recently tied the knot for a second time in South Carolina, are starring in a new Calvin Klein advertisement for the brand's CK50 collection. The collection celebrates Calvin Klein's 50 years of "unfiltered self-expression and provocation." For the campaign, Hailey, 22, and Justin, 25, are featured in their underwear, striking a pose in their Calvins.
The campaign for the collection, which is a special capsule featuring a limited edition CK50 logo, also stars A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, Liu Wen, Parker Van Noord and Rebecca Leigh Longendyke.
In one photo of the Biebers, a shirtless Justin sits on a wooden nightstand with his arm around his wife. Justin's thigh tattoo, which is located above his left knee and reads "Better at 70," is prominently featured in the campaign photo.
You might recall, Justin debuted the tattoo back in 2017.
"I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster!" Justin wrote to his Instagram followers in June 2017. "For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70."
Watch the campaign video featuring Hailey, Justin and more stars above! For those interested in purchasing items featured in the campaign, the CK50 collection will be available on calvinklein.com and amazon.com on Oct. 15 for a limited time.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM