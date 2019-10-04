Rachel Maddow Joins Batwoman as Reporter Vesper Fairchild

Batwoman needed a reporter, and so they got a reporter.

Rachel Maddow confirmed the news that she's joining the new superhero drama as Vesper Fairchild, a classic Batman comics character, and the MSNBC host and political commentator knows the news is a little bit of a surprise.

"I know no one's going to believe this is true, but it's true," she wrote on Twitter. "I'm 'Vesper Fairchild' in the new Batwoman TV show that starts this Sunday night on The CW. (My character is soooo not me; turns out playing her is one of the most fun things I've ever done)."

Maddow has appeared in fictional TV shows multiple times before, including 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, and House of Cards, but she's only ever played herself.

Currently, Vesper will only be heard in multiple episodes, and there are no plans for her to actually appear on screen.