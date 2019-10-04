This Is Hands Down the Cutest Video of the Kardashian-Jenner Babies Ever

They grow up so fast!

Kylie Jennerand Khloe Kardashian are witnessing their little babies turn into toddlers right before their eyes. It seems like it was just yesterday that Stormi Webster, Chicago West, True Thompsonand Dream Kardashianwere tiny little babies and now they're talking, laughing and walking around on their own. In a video shared by both the moms, the cousins giggle as they play on a jungle gym. "these girls are getting so big i can't handle it.. thank you God for them," Kylie captioned the adorable moment.

Khloe called the girls "squad goals"—and she's not wrong.

Khloe and Kylie weren't the only stars doting on the 1-year-old's and their older cousin. Shay Mitchell, who is expecting a baby of her own in the very near future, commented, "This is so cute." Paris Hiltonalso left more than a few heart eyes under the video.