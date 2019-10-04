EXCLUSIVE!

Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by Corinne Heller & Beth Sobol | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 10:38 AM

Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is having a baby, and she's doing it on her own terms.

The 37-year-old reality star is pregnant with her first child. Gharachedaghi conceived via IVF using donor sperm. She is single and plans to raise her child by herself.

"Being a single parent is definitely scary but at the same time it's also exciting and I'm really looking forward to rising up to the challenge," she told E! News on Friday. "I'm lucky to have a great support system, particularly my mom, who I know I can count on no matter what. I know I'll have a lot of questions along the way."

"I've seen many children born into homes with two parents who end up divorced and the person it affects most is the child," she added. "I have chosen a difficult route but it's the one that's best for me."

The news comes two years after Gharachedaghi split from husband Shalom Yeyoushalmi. They finalized a divorce last December.

Gharachedaghi used a donor concierge agency that collects information from several sperm banks to find her donor.

"The profiles are about 47 to 50 pages each, and they're filled with all this amazing information, like genetic background for the man and his entire family," she told People, which first reported her pregnancy news. "I hate to joke about it, but you know the Build-A-Bear Workshop? It's almost like that, but it's a human. Build-A-Baby!"

This wasn't her first IVF attempt. According to People, last spring, she had an ectopic pregnancy, a life-threatening condition in which the embryo implants outside of the uterus, prompting her to undergo emergency surgery with the removal of both Fallopian tubes. This means that IVF is now not only the most promising option for her to conceive, given her advanced maternal age, but the only one.

It has become more common and more socially accepted in recent years for single women to get pregnant by using donor sperm. However, many still prefer not to disclose such details publicly out of fear of stigma.

In July, 44-year-old Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia, known for the '90s hit "Torn," announced she was pregnant with help from IVF and a sperm donor.

In 2015, another '90s singer, Sophie B. Hawkins, gave birth to a baby girl, her second child, at age 50, after conceiving via IVF using donor sperm and her own egg that she froze when she was 31.

 

