Shay Mitchell Reflects On "Severe Depression" During Pregnancy

The journey isn't always paved with gold.

Actress Shay Mitchell is opening up and getting real about her pregnancy journey. The You star sat down with the blog HATCHland to discuss everything about her thriving business, YouTube pregnancy series Almost Ready and how she feels about being a new mom. While she couldn't be more thrilled to bring life into the world, Shay also revealed that the road to baby has had a lot more dark days than she'd imagined.

"The first five months of this pregnancy were super isolating, and I went through a severe depression," the soon-to-be mom shared. "I previously had a miscarriage and that experience gave me anxiety about sharing the news of this pregnancy with anyone outside of our parents."

Shay revealed that it was a tough experience having to hide the news from not only the world, but her loved ones as well.