Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler Have Been Feuding Since 1989

Henry Winkler isn't stopping to hang out inTom Hanks' neighborhood.

During an appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live, the Happy Days alum was asked about the rumors that he does not get along with Hanks. As it turns out, it all stems from Disney's 1989 dog flick Turner & Hooch. "What did you say?" he coyly responded to the question. "I was directing that movie for 13 days and then I was called into [producer] Jeff Katzenberg's office and he said, ‘You have everything with you? Go home.'"

He did, however, hit it off with Hanks' four-legged co-star. "I got along great, great with that dog," he said. "Love that dog."

Now, 30 years later, the 73-year-old refuses to admit if he's even seen the flick. As he joked, "I don't remember the title of that movie."

Way back when, Winkler had signed on to direct the film, which followed Hanks and his crime-solving dog. After his unexpected firing, the Barry actor was replaced by Roger Spottiswoode.