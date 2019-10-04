Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler Have Been Feuding Since 1989

by kelli boyle | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019

Henry Winkler, Tom Hanks

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Henry Winkler isn't stopping to hang out inTom Hanks' neighborhood.

During an appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live, the Happy Days alum was asked about the rumors that he does not get along with Hanks. As it turns out, it all stems from Disney's 1989 dog flick Turner & Hooch. "What did you say?" he coyly responded to the question. "I was directing that movie for 13 days and then I was called into [producer] Jeff Katzenberg's office and he said, ‘You have everything with you? Go home.'"

He did, however, hit it off with Hanks' four-legged co-star. "I got along great, great with that dog," he said. "Love that dog."

Now, 30 years later, the 73-year-old refuses to admit if he's even seen the flick. As he joked, "I don't remember the title of that movie."

Way back when, Winkler had signed on to direct the film, which followed Hanks and his crime-solving dog. After his unexpected firing, the Barry actor was replaced by Roger Spottiswoode.

Watch

Henry Winkler's Happy Days Costars Surprise Him at 2019 Globes

"Let's just say," Winkler later told People in 1993, "I got along better with Hooch than I did with Turner."

Ah, old feuds die hard.

Watch Winkler's reaction in the video above!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

