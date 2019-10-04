The Blues Brothers Reunion on The Conners Is Full of Lies

Life hasn't exactly been easy for Dan Conner (John Goodman) without Roseanne, but in E! News' exclusive The Conners sneak peek, one thing is for sure easier for him: hanging with the guys.

The Tuesday, Oct. 8 episode of The Conners, "The Preemie Monologues," features Goodman reuniting with his Blues Brothers 2000 costar Dan Aykroyd as one of Dan's poker buddies as part of the "Cast From the Past" stunt. In the scene above, Dan's pals commiserate over the lies they tell their wives while playing poker.

"By the way, Dan, if Ann Marie calls, this time I'm here," Chuck (James Pickens Jr.) tells Dan. "For some reason the lies led to fights."

"That's because your lies suck. You know where I am right now? At the ER with a friend. Spotty signal and I can't really talk right now because at this very moment I'm pressing my hand against his carotid artery to prevent him from bleeding out," Aykroyd's character says. He even has a cheat sheet to keep his lies straight.

This is something, Dan, as a widower, doesn't have to deal with…yet.

"That's a lot of work to stay in a bad marriage," Dan says. "My hat's off to you."

The episode also features guest star Katey Sagal returning as Louise. In the first season of The Conners, the two got flirty, but Dan pulled the brakes. Now that he's had time to adjust to life without Roseanne, could things heat up?

In addition to the Blues Brothers reunion on The Conners, ABC's "Cast From the Past" week includes Castle, Charmed, Cheers, Crazy Rich Asians, The Drew Carey Show, Girlfriends, House, Wet Hot American Summer and Think Like a Man reunions on various shows.

The Conners airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

TAGS/ The Conners , John Goodman , Dan Aykroyd , TV , Nostalgia
