Why 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Darcey Blames Her Sister for Her Crumbling Relationship

Darcey, sitting there looking particularly salty, sucking the remnants of what appears to be a soda out of a straw, tells you everything you need to know about her 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days trip to Albania with beau Tom.

Tom welcomed Darcey to the United Kingdom following years of knowing each other online. After Darcey broke up with Jesse, her previous 90 Day boo, things heated up between the two. After taking things slow in London, the two took things to the next level, intimacy-wise. However, after canceling their romantic trip in favor of going to Albania to meet Darcey's sister, Stacey, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Tom and Darcey.