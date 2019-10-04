Hannah Brown Originally Thought The Bachelor Was for "Losers"

Hannah Brown didn't always want to be a part of Bachelor Nation.

"I didn't aspire to be on The Bachelor," she told Marie Claire in an interview published Friday. "I didn't watch the show. I thought it was for losers truly."

However, that all changed when the Alabama native appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. While she didn't get the final rose, she went on to star on the 15th season of The Bachelorette. Even though host Chris Harrison regularly deems seasons the "most dramatic" one yet, Brown's journey to find love was certainly one of the most eventful.

First, there were her insecurities about stepping into the Bachelorette role.

"I knew that none of the guys thought it was going to be me," she told the magazine. "I was the dark horse. They all expected probably Hannah G."

Then, she met Luke Parker and the two quickly connected over their faith.

"He made me feel like, Okay, somebody is here actually for me," she recalled. "It's kinda sad when I think about it, that I was like, Okay, I've got one."