Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Says Fans Don't See His "Real" Relationship With Jen Harley on Jersey Shore

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is opening up about his relationship with Jen Harley.

The Jersey Shore star dished on their status at the West Hollywood launch for his Verge Products CBD line on Thursday.

The two attended the big event together and weren't afraid to pack on the PDA. The joint appearance came about a month after reports spread that the on-again, off again-couple had called it quits once more.

While fans have watched their drama play out both on-screen and off-screen, Ronnie suggested their true relationship isn't caught on-camera.

"Me and Jen have a strong love for each other," he exclusively told E! News. "What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things. They ask why do we stay with each other? And it's because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don't see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see."