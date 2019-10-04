Taylor Swift Can't Calm Down After This Music Face Off Fail With Jimmy Fallon

Taylor Swift and Jimmy Fallon just got down to some sick beats.

On Thursday night's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon and Swift took on the "Name That Song" challenge. The game is simple: The Roots play chords from a song and the players must guess the tune. Easy, right? Well...

First up was a Britney Spears classic. While Fallon incorrectly guessed "Oops! I Did It Again," Swift scored a point for effortlessly knowing it was really "...Baby One More Time." And that's essentially how the game went, with the "Lover" singer crushing her competitor. In no time, she accurately guessed "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None The Richer and "No Scrubs" by TLC, blowing Fallon's mind in the process.

"You're proving that you're a genius!" the host cheered after losing, yet again.

A genius, yes, and a fountain of fun facts. Throughout the game, T.Swift revealed her favorite song is actually Nelly's "Hot in Herre" and that, like the rest of us, she has to refrain from dropping her own lyrics in conversation.