Grey's Anatomy's Breakup Turns Bitter

There's no rest for Dr. Meredith Grey.

Her community service took a bit of a turn tonight as she started diagnosing her community service-doers and found what might be a new calling. She decided by the end of the episode that she wants to write about this broken healthcare system, even if it means she's not "laying low" before meeting with the medical board.

So maybe we're now in for Meredith Grey, rockstar published author, instead of Meredith Grey, rockstar surgeon.

The whole episode was about everybody kind of making it work in their new situation. Both Amelia and Link are scared of having a baby after his childhood filled with cancer and the baby she lost back on Private Practice, but they decided that they're going to figure this out together.