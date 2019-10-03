Queer Eye Stars Mourn Sudden Death of Their Beloved French Bulldog Mascot

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 4:32 PM

Bobby Berk

Instagram

It's a sad day for the Queer Eye family. 

Fans of the show know and love the Fab Fives unofficial mascot Bruley. The small but mighty bulldog has followed the men across the country on their various journeys, but sadly, on Thursday it was announced that he had passed away. The news was shared on Bruley's Instagram page, which is verified and boasts more than 200k followers. 

The cast of the show is no doubt grieving the loss in their own special ways. Bobby Berk posted a photo with Bruley on his personal page along with a sweet tribute to his late pal.  

"RIP my furry little friend," the Netflix star wrote. "You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts. You were the best little sidekick we could have had. You will be very missed by all including your mama @tinsely_ who my heart goes out to right now. I love YOU." 

Antoni Porowski also added his two cents on his Instagram stories. He reposted a picture from Bruley's owner and Queer Eye producer Michelle Silva, but added his own touching message for the dog. "Rest in puppy peace, because all dogs go to heaven, little one," he wrote. 

As for Michelle, it may take some time for the wound to heal but she's never going to forget the memories made with little Bruley. "Goodbye for now, my love. We will find each other again and again," she captioned a sweet photo. "You're forever my constant."

Sending lots of love to the cast and crew of Queer Eye

