The 15 Craziest Stories From the Desperate Housewives Set

Who's ready to go back to Wisteria Lane?

When Desperate Housewives debuted on ABC 15 years ago on October 3, 2004, the dramedy from former Golden Girls scribe Marc Cherry, along with Lost and Grey's Anatomy, would go on to reverse the struggling network's fortunes and introduce the world to an iconic setting with more murder and intrigue than any other street in America. For eight increasingly ludicrous seasons, that nondescript suburban cul-de-sac was the epicenter for some of the juiciest moments on broadcast television.

But as it turned out, the real drama worth talking about was happening when cameras weren't rolling and egos were clashing. As we were reminded recently when Cherry and leading lady Eva Longoria turned in special pleas for leniency for their pal and former co-worker Felicity Huffman, who was recently sentenced to 14 days in federal prison after pleading guilty to honest services fraud after being arrested in the nationwide college entrance exam cheating scandal that rocked the world and also took Full House star Lori Loughlin down in the process, the set of Desperate Housewives wasn't exactly the happiest place on earth.

So, to answer our question above: Probably none of the original stars, which also included Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross and Nicolette Sheridan.