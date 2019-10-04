Us Group Halloween Costume: How To Pull It Off

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

October is here and we've got one thing on our minds: Halloween costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a group costume that is both unique and fun to build.

Need an idea? Why not see double as the Us family? The key is ordering four of those iconic burgundy jumpsuits, driving gloves and gold scissors for the whole fam. Want to make it uncanny? Add a mask, a stuffed bunny rabbit or some black eyeshadow to take it to new and frightening heights.

We've handpicked six items that will keep your Us costume tethered alright.