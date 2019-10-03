Meghan Markle's Evil Eye Bracelet Is Our Latest Must-Have for Fall

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

OK, let's be honest: We're all just trying to be like Meghan Markle. When the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in that chic Everlane jumpsuit, yep, we bought it. When she wore that ever-so-dainty evil eye bracelet yesterday, it was only a matter of time before we all wanted to ice our wrists out in one of the Alemdara designs. The subtle, yet very meaningful evil eye has sparked a fashion frenzy and we've pulled some of the most unique designs to emulate the royal princess' favorite accesory.

Maybe you want to mimick Meghan and get the very same evil eye bracelet she's been sporting around town with the dashing Prince Harry. Or maybe you'd rather switch it up with an edgy cuff ring or funky expandable necklace. Either way, these seven options will "protect the wearer from malicious glares and other evil forces." How timely with Halloween right around the corner!