Pringle of Scotland x H&M Launches Knitwear Collection

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 1:37 PM

H&M

With autumn in full swing, it's time to finally pack up those summer frocks and fully embrace sweater weather. Lucky for us, H&M has launched a collection with heritage label Pringle of Scotland today that'll put all other knitwear to bed! With over 50 items—from argyle cardigans to turtleneck dresses—the collaboration is a cross between traditional knitwear with a sporty spin. The retro-inspired pieces speak for themselves: They mix and match so perfectly so you can keep up your gal-on-the-go lifestyle without fussing over what to wear! 

We can't decide what we'll be adding to our cart first: this mock turtleneck dress or this jacquard-knit sweater? Why not both?

Here are seven of our favorites from the collection below.

Knit Mock-turtleneck Sweater

Preppy chic meets edgy cool in this gray melange knit with Pringle logo.

Ecomm: H&amp;M x Pringle of Scotland
$50 H&M
Mock-turtleneck Dress

Redefine what sporty means in this mock-turtleneck dress with Pringle lining. Also available in cream.

Ecomm: H&amp;M x Pringle of Scotland
$50 H&M
Ribbed Mock-turtleneck Sweater

Make them green with envy in this ribbed mock-turtleneck in lime yellow.

Ecomm: H&amp;M x Pringle of Scotland
$25 H&M
Jacquard-knit Cardigan

Command the classroom in this argyle jacquard-knit cardigan.

Ecomm: H&amp;M x Pringle of Scotland
$70 H&M
Fine-knit Skirt

Step out in style in this asymmetrical sporty skirt with Pringle lining. 

Ecomm: H&amp;M x Pringle of Scotland
$35 H&M
Boots with Pointed Toes

Stand out of the pack with these dreamy brown rodeo boots. Also available in black.

Ecomm: H&amp;M x Pringle of Scotland
$60
$27 H&M
Shoulder Bag

Elevate your purse game with this snakeskin-patterned shoulder bag. 

Ecomm: H&amp;M x Pringle of Scotland
$40 H&M

Shop the full Pringle of Scotland x H&M collection.

