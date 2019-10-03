Victoria Beckham, Michael Kors and More Celebs Put Anna Wintour In the Hot Seat

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
It's time of Anna Wintour to sit in the hot seat!
The fashion icon and editor-in-chief of Vogue sat down with the magazine to share her thoughts on some of the most pressing questions from the fashion industry. Stars like Victoria Beckham, Michael Kors, Camille Rowe and more got a chance to put the legendary editor in the hot seat.
Anna discussed everything from her career strategies, her favorite fashion trends currently on the runway and even shared how she likes to spend her down time when not working at the helm of a major fashion magazine. Plus, after decades in the biz, there are still a few things she hasn't seen or done yet...if you can believe it.
When asked by the Creative Director of Balmain Olivier Rousteing about one thing she would still love to see on a runway show after all these years, her answer was quite surprising to say the least.
"Well I was not at this particular show, but my more experienced colleagues tell me that an early Viktor & Rolf collection featured tap dancers," she shared. "Since I really, really love tap dancing, I would love a designer in his or her show, to incorporate nothing but tap dancing."
Who knew the queen of fashion was such a sucker for a good dance number?!
Fashion aficionado Victoria's question was steered towards the more personal aspects of Anna's life. "When you're in London for fashion week, if you get any downtime, what do you like to do?" she asked. Anna was quick to share the one activity she loves the most in London!
"I always try to go to the theater when I'm in London," Anna shared.
Michael Kors opted for the more simple, yet, iconic question. "What do you think the highlights of New York Fashion Week were?" the fashion mogul asked her. For Anna, there were many.
"For me, the personal expression of the individual designers through the presentation of their shows was by far the most interesting takeaways from New York Fashion Week," she shared. "For me, maybe the most emotional moment of New York Fashion Week was driving to [Michael Kors] show on the morning of September 11 and seeing these impressive, big, exquisitely dressed firemen, all line up outside their firehouses weeping."
Check out the video above to see all of Anna's incredible answers!
