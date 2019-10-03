Cynthia Erivo Is Aretha Franklin in National Geographic Channel's Genius Series

Hold on to your Obama inauguration hats because Cynthia Erivo is playing Aretha Franklin in the National Geographic series about the legendary singer.

Erivo, who has won a Grammy, Tony and Emmy for her performance in Broadway's The Color Purple, will begin work on Genius: Aretha in November 2019 with a spring 2020 premiere date. Award-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks is executive producer and showrunner on the limited series that counts Ron Howard and Brian Grazer as executive producers. The Aretha Franklin estate is also on board, making the project first-ever—and definitive—scripted series based the Queen of Soul.