How Riverdale Helped Madelaine Petsch Understand Her Own Bullies

Madelaine Petsch is known for playing scene-stealer Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale, but she hasn't always had the same confidence as her fan-favorite character.

The actress, who is featured on Seventeen's latest digital cover, opened up to the magazine about her past experiences with bullying and how her role has helped her move on from them.

"I've learned the mindset of the people who bullied me very well because Cheryl's been a bully on the show," the 25-year-old explained. "I've learned that the people who've made the most fun of me as a kid probably had their own s--t that they were going through. And so, they were taking it out on other people. And that breaks my heart."

Playing Cheryl Blossom has even helped the star accept her red hair, something she used to be insecure about. "Finally, my hair and I have a great relationship," Petsch said. "And when fans tell me they're being bullied, I remind them that the things they're being bullied for now are the things that make them unique. When you get older, those things are going to make you stand out."