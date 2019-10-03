Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates' Friendship Fallout and More Off-Camera Bachelor Nation Drama

Bachelor Nation has a few questions for Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates.

The Bachelorette alumna revealed the two had a falling out on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

While the season 13 star didn't disclose the cause of the BFF breakup, she did say "it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore." In fact, she said the two "never will be" friends again.

Gates and Lindsay met on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. When Lindsay got the opportunity to hand out the roses, Gates was fully behind her.

"There's a reason why we call her BIG RACH! SHE DOES BIG THINGS!!! @therachlindsay," Gates, who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, wrote on Instagram in 2017. "My day one, my soul friend, my person!! Not only is she making history by being the first African American female to have a bachelor/ette lead BUT she is MORE than that!! To list all of her attributes and qualities that I love would be too long to type. America will soon find out that She IS laughter. She IS friendship. And she IS LOVE. I am ALWAYS in your corner Rach! I love you so much!! now go show America what they've been missing!!!! & bring home the Love of your Life!!!!!!"