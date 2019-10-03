Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner is speaking out about her split from Travis Scott.

Earlier this week, E! News learned that the beauty mogul and her rapper beau are pressing pause on their relationship after two years together. "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart," a source told E! News of the couple, who are parents to daughter Stormi Webster. "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month."

"They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis," the insider added. "Travis has been stressed with dropping new music."

Amid much speculation about the celeb duo's break, Kylie took to Twitter to give an update on her relationship with Travis.

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️" Kylie tweeted Thursday morning. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."