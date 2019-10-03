Jeff Probst Calls Out CBS for Spoiling Survivor

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 7:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Survivor, Jeff Probst

CBS

Jeff Probst has a big issue with CBS.

The longtime Survivor host took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with…commercials.

"To those of you frustrated by #Survivor spoilers in the promos…I have to admit I too find it mind numbing [sic]. And it pains me to have join in your complaints against @SurvivorCBS but I am," he tweeted. "Despite being on the air 20 years we still have not earned the right to approve our own promo spots. The purpose of a promo is to entice you to watch without giving away what it is we want you to watch. We have no say in that…"

Photos

The Cast of Survivor Season 39

"I encourage you to continue complaining in the hopes they will finally submit," he continued on Wednesday, Oct. 2. "But spoilers notwithstanding, tonight's #Survivor episode is GREAT! Super fun! Enjoy!"

An interstitial previously spoiled which contestants made it to the tribal council. Viewers replied to the host and thanked Probst for his efforts to stop the potential spoilers and for the heads up in order to avoid the show being ruined for them.

This season of Survivor, Survivor: Island of the Idols, features the return of winners Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine. They're back as mentors to a group of 18 new players. During the gameplay of this season, the new players will visit the "Island of the Idols" to learn skills and strategy from the returning faces.

So far, and this is a spoiler if you haven't seen the first two weeks of installments, Vokai's Molly and Lairo's Ronnie have been sent packing.

Survivor airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on CBS.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Survivor , Entertainment , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.