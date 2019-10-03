Jeff Probst Calls Out CBS for Spoiling Survivor

"I encourage you to continue complaining in the hopes they will finally submit," he continued on Wednesday, Oct. 2. "But spoilers notwithstanding, tonight's #Survivor episode is GREAT! Super fun! Enjoy!"

An interstitial previously spoiled which contestants made it to the tribal council. Viewers replied to the host and thanked Probst for his efforts to stop the potential spoilers and for the heads up in order to avoid the show being ruined for them.