Mean Girls Stars Celebrate October 3 by Giving Back in a Fetch Way

Happy October 3, everyone!

Fans of the movie Mean Girls know the significance of the unofficial holiday. On this day, the character Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asks Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) if she knows what day it is. "It's October 3," she replies. The rest, as they say, is history.

Now, 15 years after the film's release, the cast is celebrating the date by giving back in a super fetch way.

In addition to asking for the date, Bennett and his castmates are asking fans to donate $3 to the Thirst Project. The stars explain the donations will help build a well in Uganda and bring safe drinking water to an entire village.

"So, we all know Cady was from Africa," Lohan says in an Instagram video shared Thursday. "But this year, we want to help [with] building a well in Uganda."

In fact, Amanda Seyfried, who plays Karen Smith, says "that well will bring fresh drinking water to nearly 500 people for the rest of their lives."