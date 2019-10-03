This Is Us Might Not Be Spending Too Much Time on This Surprising Storyline

This Is Us fans were shocked when the season four premiere introduced a bevy of new characters with connections to various Pearson family members, but there's one storyline from that episode they might not see much more of in season four.

Spoilers follow!

In the fourth season premiere, viewers met adult Jack Damon (Blake Standik). Yep, the son of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) all grown up way in the future. This would be even more in the future than we previously saw old lady Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in bed. And that's why viewers will probably not see too much of Jack Damon.