See the First Photos of Eva Marcille’s Newborn Son Maverick

Meet Eva Marcille's newborn son!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave birth to baby No. 3 in late September, and now she's sharing the first photos of her little one.

Marcille and her husband Michael Sterling shared the first photos of their baby boy Maverick with US Weekly. "Just like his name implies, Maverick did things his way. He came a few weeks early," the America's Next Top Model alum told the publication. "I started getting contractions three days before he decided to actually arrive, so we checked into the hospital just to be prepared. All I ever ask for is a healthy baby and God answered my prayers, so everything went smooth."

Sterling, who shared the first photos of his newborn son on Instagram, also shared the meaning behind the name Maverick.

"Maverick Leonard Sterling. First of his name. The unburped. Breaker of waters," he wrote. "An independent minded person who does not believe they have to just go along with the group or consensus. Willing to think for themselves."